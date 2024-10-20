SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) & Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) Head to Head Analysis

Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF – Get Free Report) and SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Wereldhave and SITE Centers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wereldhave 0 0 0 0 N/A SITE Centers 0 8 2 0 2.20

SITE Centers has a consensus target price of $97.18, indicating a potential upside of 479.13%. Given SITE Centers’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SITE Centers is more favorable than Wereldhave.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

42.5% of Wereldhave shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of SITE Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of SITE Centers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Wereldhave and SITE Centers”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wereldhave N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SITE Centers $507.19 million 6.93 $265.70 million $1.02 16.45

SITE Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Wereldhave.

Profitability

This table compares Wereldhave and SITE Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wereldhave N/A N/A N/A SITE Centers 91.77% 23.05% 11.48%

Summary

SITE Centers beats Wereldhave on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wereldhave

Wereldhave N.V. (the Company) is an investment company that invests in real estate (shopping centers and offices). The property portfolio of Wereldhave N.V. and its subsidiaries (the Group') is located in Belgium, France and the Netherlands. The Group is principally involved in leasing investment property under operating leases. The property management is performed by Group management companies. The Company is a limited liability company incorporated and domiciled in the Netherlands. The address of the Company's registered office is Nieuwe Passeerdersstraat 1, 1016 XP Amsterdam. The shares of the Company are listed on the Euronext Stock Exchange in Amsterdam.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

