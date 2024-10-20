Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Stake Decreased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.7% during the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 36,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 37,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Insider Activity at Sixth Street Specialty Lending

In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, Director Judy S. Slotkin bought 7,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $139,598.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,726 shares in the company, valued at $372,647.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of TSLX opened at $20.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.06. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a one year low of $19.02 and a one year high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.11.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 44.55% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $121.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 77.97%.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

(Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.