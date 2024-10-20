Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,286,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,842,000 after purchasing an additional 297,428 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 3.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,008,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,568,000 after buying an additional 249,249 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Snowflake by 11.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,175,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,838,000 after buying an additional 223,936 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at $258,957,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,599,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

NYSE SNOW opened at $119.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.15. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.13 and a 52-week high of $237.72.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 721,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,610,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 721,755 shares in the company, valued at $86,610,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 287 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total transaction of $31,974.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,932,582.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,538 shares of company stock valued at $7,049,994. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Argus started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Snowflake from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised Snowflake to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.74.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

