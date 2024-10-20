Somerset Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Somerset Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,474 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.5% of Somerset Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Somerset Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.78.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.8 %

AMZN stock opened at $188.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $201.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.98 and its 200 day moving average is $183.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,423 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.