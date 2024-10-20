Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.70.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sotera Health from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

In other Sotera Health news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $150,300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,215,301 shares in the company, valued at $739,705,974.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 55.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sotera Health by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 468,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 101,430 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 0.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,131,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,430,000 after buying an additional 6,707 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the second quarter worth approximately $1,707,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $540,000. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHC opened at $16.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 84.21 and a beta of 2.07. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $17.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 47.26% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Sotera Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

