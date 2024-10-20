Sprott (TSE:SII) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$64.45 and last traded at C$64.45, with a volume of 8855 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$62.77.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sprott from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.
Sprott Trading Up 4.7 %
Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business had revenue of C$65.66 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sprott Inc. will post 3.2178828 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sprott Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.64%.
Sprott Company Profile
Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.
