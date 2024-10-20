SR Bancorp (SRBK) and Its Competitors Critical Contrast

SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Savings institutions, except federal” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare SR Bancorp to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares SR Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SR Bancorp -28.30% -5.52% -1.01% SR Bancorp Competitors 8.24% 5.24% 0.57%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SR Bancorp and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SR Bancorp $26.88 million -$10.86 million -1.11 SR Bancorp Competitors $301.53 million $15.31 million 1.05

Analyst Recommendations

SR Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SR Bancorp. SR Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SR Bancorp and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SR Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A SR Bancorp Competitors 106 578 363 5 2.25

As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies have a potential downside of 0.14%. Given SR Bancorp’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SR Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.7% of SR Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SR Bancorp competitors beat SR Bancorp on 9 of the 9 factors compared.

About SR Bancorp

SR Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loans comprising one- to four family-residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, unsecured personal loans, and rehabilitation loans; and bill payment services. In addition, it is involved in the investment activities. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Bound Brook, New Jersey.

