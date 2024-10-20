Stephen Fredette Sells 40,459 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) President Stephen Fredette sold 40,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $1,174,929.36. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,700,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,376,189.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stephen Fredette also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 9th, Stephen Fredette sold 39,768 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $1,154,067.36.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Stephen Fredette sold 5,511 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $153,040.47.

On Monday, September 30th, Stephen Fredette sold 812 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $22,963.36.

On Friday, September 27th, Stephen Fredette sold 181,304 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $5,178,042.24.

On Monday, September 23rd, Stephen Fredette sold 8,057 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $225,757.14.

On Friday, September 20th, Stephen Fredette sold 144,238 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $3,943,466.92.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Stephen Fredette sold 800 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $21,600.00.

On Thursday, September 12th, Stephen Fredette sold 101,574 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total value of $2,613,499.02.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Stephen Fredette sold 211,686 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $4,989,439.02.

On Friday, August 2nd, Stephen Fredette sold 1,127 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $27,048.00.

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $30.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average of $25.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of -60.64 and a beta of 1.76. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $30.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Toast had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TOST. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Toast from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Toast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. acquired a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 61.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 14,538 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Toast by 28.6% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 7.9% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wynn Capital LLC boosted its position in Toast by 23.4% during the third quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

