Stephens Increases Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $98.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Stephens from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 7.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FIS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

Shares of FIS opened at $90.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.60. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $91.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,535.25. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

