Stifel Nicolaus Trims Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Target Price to $3.00

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Cerus Stock Performance
Shares of CERS stock opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $314.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.18. Cerus has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $2.59.
Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 44.27% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $45.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerus will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERS. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in shares of Cerus by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 35,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,737 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 51.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerus in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Cerus by 10.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 7,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.
Cerus Company Profile
Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cerus
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/14 – 10/18
Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.