Stock Traders Buy High Volume of First Majestic Silver Call Options (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 38,034 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 143% compared to the typical daily volume of 15,621 call options.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

Shares of AG stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $8.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -45.63 and a beta of 1.36.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. First Majestic Silver’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.0046 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -6.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AG. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,166 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the third quarter worth $72,000. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AG. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday. Cormark raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

