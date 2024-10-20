StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mannatech Price Performance

NASDAQ MTEX opened at $8.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.17 million, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.17. Mannatech has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $10.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.60.

Get Mannatech alerts:

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $27.74 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

About Mannatech

In other news, Director Larry A. Jobe sold 16,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $126,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,087.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 41.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.