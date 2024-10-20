StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of MRIN stock opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.41. Marin Software has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 68.18% and a negative net margin of 86.85%.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

