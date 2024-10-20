StockNews.com Lowers Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on Camtek from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Camtek from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camtek presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Camtek Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT opened at $82.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. Camtek has a one year low of $48.50 and a one year high of $140.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.61.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.26 million. Camtek had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Camtek during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Camtek by 23,300.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Camtek by 524.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Camtek by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Camtek during the second quarter worth about $220,000. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

