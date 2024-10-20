Stonegate Investment Group LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 63,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 18,046 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 506,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,058,000 after buying an additional 14,355 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. &PARTNERS increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 39.1% in the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $459,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $130.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.62 and a 200 day moving average of $121.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $96.77 and a 1 year high of $131.09.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

