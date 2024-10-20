Stonegate Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 7,483 British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 4,526.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 79.9% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, City State Bank raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 5,016.7% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $34.50 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.33.

BTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

