Stonegate Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1,448.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,095 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $27,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M3 Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 1,236.5% during the third quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1,144.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 32,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 29,778 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 836.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 24,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 21,650 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 431.0% in the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $179.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.52 and its 200 day moving average is $153.25. The company has a market cap of $837.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.83 and a 1 year high of $186.42.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.