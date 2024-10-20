Stonegate Investment Group LLC Buys 108 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arcosa by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,549,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,620,000 after purchasing an additional 32,164 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 553,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,139,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,040,000 after acquiring an additional 9,602 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Arcosa by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 294,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,323,000 after acquiring an additional 18,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Arcosa by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcosa

In other Arcosa news, CEO Antonio Carrillo acquired 12,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.05 per share, for a total transaction of $994,856.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,334,863.75. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arcosa news, CEO Antonio Carrillo acquired 12,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.05 per share, with a total value of $994,856.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 406,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,334,863.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $335,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,198.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Arcosa from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Stephens raised shares of Arcosa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Arcosa Stock Performance

NYSE:ACA opened at $94.93 on Friday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.98 and a 52-week high of $97.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.20 and its 200 day moving average is $86.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.71.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $664.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.85%.

Arcosa Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

