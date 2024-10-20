Stonegate Investment Group LLC Cuts Stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,895 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMEX. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 20.0% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 5.7% during the second quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the second quarter worth approximately $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Odyssey Marine Exploration alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Trading Up 1.0 %

Odyssey Marine Exploration stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $5.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70.

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Profile

(Free Report)

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor mineral resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.