Stonegate Investment Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CP. CHB Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter valued at $245,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 12.5% in the third quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 241,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,611,000 after acquiring an additional 26,883 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.9% during the third quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 61,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 13.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.90.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $80.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.67. The firm has a market cap of $74.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.1373 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

