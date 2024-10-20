Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $242,000 Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lessened its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M3 Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.7% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MNST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $54.05 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $43.32 and a twelve month high of $61.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.68 and its 200-day moving average is $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

