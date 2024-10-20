Stonegate Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TM. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Toyota Motor by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,168,000 after acquiring an additional 228,434 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 207,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,444,000 after buying an additional 15,404 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 122,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,763,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1,415.4% during the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,429,000 after buying an additional 111,319 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TM stock opened at $171.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.45. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $159.04 and a one year high of $255.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $75.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.48 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.7 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

