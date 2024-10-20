Stonegate Investment Group LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLV. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 115.5% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 24,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 106.1% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 191,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,747,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SPLV opened at $73.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.25. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.35 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

