Stonegate Investment Group LLC Raises Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 52.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 26,813 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 278.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 47,534 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth $9,587,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 642.0% during the second quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 13,777 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its position in Dollar General by 32.3% during the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 281,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,789,000 after buying an additional 68,645 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $80.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.83. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $168.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa America cut Dollar General from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $139.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.11.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.40 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,812. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $208,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,819.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.40 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,298,812. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

