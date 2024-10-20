Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 366 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FI. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,251,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,690,000 after buying an additional 1,306,901 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,840,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,011,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,078 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $172,993,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,031,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 1,642.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 500,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,556,000 after purchasing an additional 471,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FI opened at $197.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $115.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $198.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.18.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,916,949.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,916,949.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,890 shares of company stock valued at $32,855,417. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fiserv from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.92.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

