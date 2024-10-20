Stonegate Investment Group LLC Takes Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 22.7% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in PG&E by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 226,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,482,000 after buying an additional 18,085 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in PG&E by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 41,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in PG&E during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,066,000. Finally, Teilinger Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth $13,839,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PCG shares. Barclays raised their price target on PG&E from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PG&E in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Insider Transactions at PG&E

In related news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $707,170.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,168.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG&E Trading Up 0.5 %

PG&E stock opened at $20.38 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $15.59 and a 1 year high of $20.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.36. The firm has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. PG&E’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading

