Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 1,271 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Aflac were worth $6,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $197,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $114.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $75.07 and a 1 year high of $115.50.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Aflac from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Aflac from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.53.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

