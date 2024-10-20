Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 317 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $32,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 target price (down previously from $300.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.47.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,480. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,480. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.57, for a total value of $370,810.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,482.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,221 shares of company stock valued at $33,007,175 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $241.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.25. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.64 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 30.10%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

