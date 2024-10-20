Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires New Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 221,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOC. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $22.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $23.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.69, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.53.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.11 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 342.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DOC shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

