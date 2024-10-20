Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cencora were worth $6,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $2,183,619,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $1,199,695,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $1,001,269,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $650,424,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $556,245,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COR has been the topic of several research reports. Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,388,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,388,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cencora Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $237.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.75 and a 52 week high of $247.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Stories

