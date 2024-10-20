Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $6,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 90.9% in the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $89.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.61. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.85 and a 52 week high of $92.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.92.

In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $1,535,133.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,476.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $1,535,133.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,476.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $124,295.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,305,762.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,010 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,855. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

