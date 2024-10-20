Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 1,728 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 43,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 28,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 1.3% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 440,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 272.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 168,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,773,000 after buying an additional 123,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in Copart by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $53.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.22 and a 200 day moving average of $53.29. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.41 and a 52-week high of $58.58.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 32.17%. Copart’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

