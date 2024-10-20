Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 2,135 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,438 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $136,499.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,916,693.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,682,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,730. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $136,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,916,693.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,280 shares of company stock worth $5,200,929. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $292.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.09. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $294.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Citigroup set a $325.00 target price on Autodesk and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, September 30th. DA Davidson started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Autodesk from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.95.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

