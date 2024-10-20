Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 730 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $5,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARE. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 132.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $121.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.73 and a 12-month high of $135.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($2.09). The company had revenue of $766.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.03 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 485.98%.

A number of research firms have commented on ARE. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $136.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.22.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

