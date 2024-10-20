Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 931 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Vistra were worth $4,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the third quarter worth $2,571,000. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the third quarter worth $842,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vistra by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Price Performance

VST opened at $131.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.93. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $143.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.2195 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VST

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.