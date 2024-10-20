Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,654 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,939 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,754 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:KEYS opened at $159.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.97. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $162.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $254,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,960. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

