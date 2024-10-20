Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FICO. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,973.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,857.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,554.84. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $811.99 and a 52-week high of $2,103.70. The company has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a PE ratio of 103.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.34). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. The company had revenue of $447.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.53 million. On average, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FICO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,879.00 to $2,130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,787.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FICO

Insider Activity

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,714.18, for a total transaction of $5,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,144,751.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,714.18, for a total transaction of $5,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,144,751.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,625. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,261 shares of company stock valued at $26,291,370 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.