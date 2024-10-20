Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $4.04 Million Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in UDR were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in UDR by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,063,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,910,275,000 after purchasing an additional 233,475 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in UDR by 370.6% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 222,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 175,566 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in UDR in the second quarter worth $2,135,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in UDR by 2,250.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 37,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 35,824 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 64.6% in the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,447,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,148,000 after buying an additional 567,878 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UDR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.28.

UDR Price Performance

UDR opened at $44.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.15. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $47.55.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $415.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.75 million. UDR had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 3.70%. UDR’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

UDR Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.19%.

UDR Company Profile

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

