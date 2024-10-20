Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $5.60 Million Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $938,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 953.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 29,590 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 26.2% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $1,058,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of A stock opened at $138.83 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $155.35. The company has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 21.75%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $274,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,076 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,640. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,990 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,448,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,801,595. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $274,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,076 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,640. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,953 shares of company stock worth $2,013,630 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.36.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

