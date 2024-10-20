Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $5.72 Million Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $5,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth $1,255,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 203,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at about $181,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAA opened at $154.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.56 and a 52-week high of $167.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.27%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAA. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.91.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

