Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in American International Group were worth $5,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 199.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 303.3% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 326.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 8,032,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $200,000,012.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,077,548,560.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on American International Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.38.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $78.55 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.69 and a twelve month high of $80.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.06.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. American International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

