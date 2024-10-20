Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 99.1% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 12.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.60.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $137.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.39. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $119.88 and a 12 month high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.