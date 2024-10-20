Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 1,392 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KDP. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 98,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at $5,011,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 285,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $36.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.64 and its 200 day moving average is $34.46.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on KDP shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.21.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

