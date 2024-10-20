Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 29,313 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,313 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Veralto were worth $6,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLTO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veralto by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,429,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,869,000 after buying an additional 1,568,103 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Veralto by 8.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,097,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,232,000 after acquiring an additional 553,021 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Veralto by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,178,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,948,000 after acquiring an additional 200,657 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Veralto by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,814,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,746,000 after purchasing an additional 132,105 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Veralto by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,492,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,510,000 after purchasing an additional 24,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $1,477,128.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,514,381.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $1,477,128.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,514,381.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $80,360.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,249.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,039 shares of company stock worth $4,310,335. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veralto stock opened at $113.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.07. Veralto Co. has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $114.61.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 58.82%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Veralto’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VLTO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

