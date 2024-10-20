Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 3,428 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KVUE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,789,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,294,000 after purchasing an additional 17,908,497 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 23.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 134,565,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,773,000 after acquiring an additional 25,238,112 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 9.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 79,863,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,927,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023,047 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 11.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,319,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 21.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,444,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546,362 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $23.55. The stock has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 105.13%.

KVUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

