Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 445 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in Gartner by 3.2% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,197 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Activity at Gartner

In other Gartner news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $241,872.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,905 shares in the company, valued at $963,949.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $241,872.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,905 shares in the company, valued at $963,949.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.49, for a total value of $505,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,636,008.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,164 shares of company stock valued at $32,601,014 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE IT opened at $531.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The company has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.84, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $501.22 and a 200-day moving average of $468.12. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.61 and a 1-year high of $535.29.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on IT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Gartner from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $532.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IT

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.