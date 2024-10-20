Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 7,661 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,827 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Ford Motor by 6.5% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 795,732 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after buying an additional 48,456 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,349,276 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $71,039,000 after buying an additional 59,082 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 17,124 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Ford Motor by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 955,129 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,086,000 after acquiring an additional 75,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on F shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

