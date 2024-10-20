Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,121 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Exelon were worth $6,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 646.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 178.8% in the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Exelon in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $40.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $41.48.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.