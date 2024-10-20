Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Up 2.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) shot up 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.85 and last traded at $48.61. 9,646,608 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 81,039,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.58.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.40 target price (down previously from $72.90) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $77.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.45.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.51.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 142.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 400.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 250.0% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 141.2% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

