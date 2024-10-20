Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.27.

SPB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Cibc World Mkts cut Superior Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPB

Superior Plus Price Performance

TSE SPB opened at C$7.41 on Friday. Superior Plus has a one year low of C$7.20 and a one year high of C$10.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.20 and a beta of 0.76.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C($0.08). Superior Plus had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. The company had revenue of C$578.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$710.53 million.

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is -1,440.00%.

About Superior Plus

(Get Free Report

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.